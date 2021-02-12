UrduPoint.com
Over 1.375 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Typhoid In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 1.375 mln children vaccinated against typhoid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1,375,582 children of nine months to 15 years of age were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a daily review meeting of typhoid vaccination campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Friday.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Office Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF Representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the health department were present.

Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

He said that on the first day of the campaign 147,446 children were inoculated, on second day 163,987, on the third day 166,789, on fourth day 159,826, on fifth day 149,062, on sixth day 153,072, on seventh day 149,351, on eighth day 143,076 and on ninth day 142,873 children were vaccinated against typhoid.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered for doing all-out efforts to achieve 100 percent results of the campaign according to the plan during remaining days of the campaign.

