Over 138,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In Malakand Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Force Rehan Khattak Friday said that more than 138,000 children of under five-year-age would be administered anti-polio drops in the division during the upcoming campaign scheduled to be started from January 11.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements for the upcoming campaign, he said it was our national obligation to make anti-polio drive a successful in order to make the country polio free.

He called upon the parents to cooperate with the polio workers and get their under five-years-children vaccinated against polio disease.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr. Wahid Gul, Coordinator Dr. Murad and other officials concerned.

The deputy commissioner directed security officials to make foolproof security measures for the safety of polio-workers so that they could perform their duties in the best manner without any fear.

