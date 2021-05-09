Over 1388 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 779 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 94.965 grams of hashish and 385 grams of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 135 different types of illegal weapons including 7 hand grenades and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as five encounters took place in city during this week in which three kidnappers were killed while four dacoits including three in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered three snatched or stolen motorcycles and four pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 44 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and two vehicles were also recovered by the police.