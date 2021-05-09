UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1388 Accused Arrested In Week

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Over 1388 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 779 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 94.965 grams of hashish and 385 grams of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 135 different types of illegal weapons including 7 hand grenades and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as five encounters took place in city during this week in which three kidnappers were killed while four dacoits including three in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered three snatched or stolen motorcycles and four pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 44 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and two vehicles were also recovered by the police.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Vehicles Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

6 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

6 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.