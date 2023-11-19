Open Menu

Over 13k Candidates Appeared In MDCAT At Liaquat Uni

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Over 13k candidates appeared in MDCAT at Liaquat Uni

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission in courses of MBBS and BDS for the session 2023-2024 was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Sunday, November 19.

According to a statement issued by the Media Coordinator of Vice Chancellor (VC) LUMHS, Dr Saroop Bhatia, a total of 13354 candidates, including 6215 male and 7139 female candidates, appeared in the test.

The VC of LUMHS, Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, personally oversaw the arrangements and ensured the proper vigilance of the test.

According to Dr Bhatia, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro has allocated 350 seats for the course of MBBS and 100 seats for BDS, whereas 100 seats for male candidates are reserved for Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro.

