Over 1.3m People Affected By Floods In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) More than 1.3 million people have been affected by the devastating floods in South Punjab, with vast stretches of farmland submerged and widespread destruction to crops.

According to data released by the South Punjab Secretariat on Sunday, nearly 640,000 acres of agricultural land are under water, while crops over 753,000 acres have been completely destroyed. Officials describe this as one of the most severe agricultural disasters in recent years, raising serious concerns about food security and the livelihoods of thousands of farming families. The disaster has claimed eight lives so far.

In massive evacuation operations, approximately 1.

43 million people and more than 1.44 million livestock have been relocated to safer areas. To support the displaced population, the South Punjab administration has established 465 relief camps and 450 medical camps across the affected areas.

So far, 121,000 patients have received treatment for flood-related illnesses and injuries.

Authorities say rescue and relief efforts are being ramped up to meet urgent humanitarian needs. Immediate priorities include the provision of food, shelter, and medical care, while planning is also underway to tackle the long-term consequences of the disaster.

