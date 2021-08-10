Over 1.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 1.313 million [1,327,525] people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 1,062,105 citizens had been given the first dose, while 218,589 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 28,323 health workers were also given the first dose while 18,508 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 97,030 first doses and 64,686 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.