UrduPoint.com

Over 1.3m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Over 1.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 1.313 million [1,327,525] people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 1,062,105 citizens had been given the first dose, while 218,589 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 28,323 health workers were also given the first dose while 18,508 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 97,030 first doses and 64,686 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Progress Million P

Recent Stories

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse an ..

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse and negligence

6 minutes ago
 Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

51 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.