Over 14 kg hashish, 1.2Kg ice-drugs recovered, four arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Khyber on Monday arrested four culprits during a raid conducted at a house located at Shah Kas area of Tehsil Jamrud and recovered narcotics and arms from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Waseem Riaz told media persons that NET raided a 'Hujra' (house) in the limits of Shah Kas police station and recovered 14 kg hashish, 1.2 kg ice-drugs and 200 kg chemicals that were being used in making drugs.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from a 'Hujra' that included two pistols, one Kalashnikov and cartridges.

The accused who were arrested in the raid included Iqtidar Ahmed, Khaista Gul, Gul Rehman and Afnan.

Police have registered a case and investigation is in progress.