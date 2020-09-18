Over 1.4 million children to be vaccinated during upcoming anti polio drive

The commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division, Syed Mohsin Ali shah, has directed officials concerned to ensure that no child is left unattended from administration of polio drop during national anti polio campaign commencing from Sept 21 throughout the division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division, Syed Mohsin Ali shah, has directed officials concerned to ensure that no child is left unattended from administration of polio drop during national anti polio campaign commencing from Sept 21 throughout the division.Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio the commissioner said that two polio cases were reported in District Naushahro Feroze this year and for that reason the polio teams and health official shall discharge their duty with dedication and honesty in order to achieve the immunization targets for preventing further spread of Polio.He emphasized to chalk out special plans for vaccination of children residing in rain and flood affected areas.

Commissioner directed DCs and District Health Officers of all the three districts for the coverage of all refusal cases and instructed to submit data regarding Anti Polio Campaign at Divisional Control Room apart from sharing the same with partner staff for effective monitoring.

Briefing the meeting Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad said that National Anti Polio Campaign is commencing throughout the division from Sept 21 to Sept 25, 2020 during which more than 1.4 million children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated for which 2832 teams were formed. Corona tests of team members were conducted in the wake of the Corona situation,he added.