Over 1.4 Mln COVID-19 Doses Administered;119 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Thu 05th August 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1439,189 people including 38,069 health workers and 1401,120 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Thursday,119 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,925 in the district.

As per the latest data,32 cases were reported from Rawal Town,26 from Potohar town,27 from Rawalpindi Cantt,7 from Gujar Khan, four from Kahutta, two from Taxila, six from AJK, four from Islamabad, three each from KPK, and Chakwal, two from Abbottabad and one each from Kalar Syeda, Kotli sattian, and Murree.

"Presently 199 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 35 in Holy Family Hospital,32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,63 in Institute of Urology,57 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust, three in District Headquarter hospital, two in Attock and Hearts International hospital while one in Bilal hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,397 patients were discharged after recovery while 2898 were quarantined including 1611 at home and 1287 in isolation. The report said that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition,74 stable, and 121 on oxygen.

The report added that the positivity ratio was recorded at 8.96 percent while three patients had died during the past 24 hours in the district.

