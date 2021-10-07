Over 14 mln in the vaccination loop against COVID-19 in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 14 million individuals have so far been brought under the vaccination loop in eleven (11) districts of south Punjab including 3.7 million were fully vaccinated with two dozes while another over 10.3 million given first shot, according to a daily update issued by south Punjab health secretariat here Thursday.

The figure also included children above 12 and health workers, the spokesperson said adding that 192,916 health workers and professionals have completed vaccination while another 422,865 await the second jab.

The statistics shared with media showed that 222 vaccination centers were operating across south Punjab.

Vaccination process was moving forward smoothly and vaccinators entertained over 200,000 people during last 24 hours including 106,285 persons getting first shot and another 94,702 the final doze.

Exactly 14,095,405 or over 14 million persons are in the vaccination loop with 10,382,602 or over 10 million waiting for the second doze and 3,712,803 or over 3.

7 million having received both dozes.

South Punjab has so far received 14,931,281 or over 14.93 million vaccines as of Oct 7, 2021.

Screening of total 4454 persons was conducted in south Punjab during last 24 hours out of whom 57 were tested positive for COVID-19 and rest of 4496 were negative indicating the positivity rate going down to 1.25 per cent. There are total 1024 active cases in south Punjab and four deaths were reported during last 24 hours, two each in DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

Total individuals screened in south Punjab so far were counted over 1.3 million or 1,326,648 and over 1.2 million were tested negative. Only 59,602 were tested positive.

Exactly, 1674 persons have died of COVID-19 in south Punjab so far, the report said.