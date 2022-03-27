UrduPoint.com

Over 1.4 Mln People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Over 1.4 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 1462441 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Friday (March 25), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1537940 people had so far received the first dose while 1462441 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 23607 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National health authorities.

The district focal person informed that the inoculation process was in progress to cover the majority adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 496 in the district, of which 490 patients are isolated at their homes while 06 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

19 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

19 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

19 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>