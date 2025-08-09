Over 14 Thousand Calls Were Received On The Police Helpline Pukar 15; Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) More than 14 thousand calls were received on the Police Helpline Pukar 15 during last one month, out of which immediate action was taken on 2303 calls and assistance was provided to the citizens.
According to the performance report of the Police Emergency Helpline No. Pukar 15 for the last one month released here Saturday, last month, citizens were guided on more than 1600 calls. Out of the calls received on emergency number 15, more than 10,000 calls were unnecessary, irrelevant, bogus.
Cases were registered against 8 callers who made false calls on police helpline 15.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that citizens should call police Helpline 15 for help only in case of emergency. Due to personal enmity, they make false calls on emergency number to trap opponents. A bogus call made on emergency number 15 can send you to jail. Avoid unnecessary calls on police helpline 15 while proving yourself as a responsible citizen, the DPO said.
