Over 140 Renowned Companies Participate In Job Fair 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 140 renowned companies set up their stalls in the 5th edition of Job Fair 2022 organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus, to facilitate students in terms of sharing information and preparing them for availing the job opportunities.

Chief guest of the event, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Muhammad Salman Aslam along with Vice-Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali inaugurated the Job Fair 2022 by cutting the ribbon, said a statement.

A large number of students, faculty members including Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing and Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Computer and Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Convenor Guidance Centre, Siraj Khilji, Chairperson CED, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, members of KATI and others attended the event.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chief Guest Muhammad Salman Aslam, President KATI said that the careers fairs are useful for a range of students and give large companies much-needed time to present themselves and recruit new people.

Employers meet, inform and interview hundreds of potential applicants, while job seekers get the chance to display their skills and make important connections with potential employers, mentors, and peers.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Chancellor of SSUET Jawaid Anwar said, "The purpose of holding this Job Fair was to facilitate students to meet potential employers in an informal setting.

The event allows job seekers to learn more about potential employers and the opportunities available.

The focus was on sharing information between organizations and job seekers. It is a way to explore career opportunities within a variety of companies at one location."Addressing the Open House, Vice-Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Job Fair is like speed dating for recruiting.

He advised students to make the best use of this opportunity and convince the industries with their skills.

