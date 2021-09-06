Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1417 vehicles confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 1475 under-age drivers and 553 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive in last three days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 1475 under-age drivers and 553 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive in last three days.

According to a spokesman, the Traffic Police Karachi under the directives of Sindh High Court has initiated action against under-age drivers and parents/vehicle owners for permitting their under-age children to drive.

He said during the last three days (from September 3rd to 5th), the traffic police fined 1475 under-age drivers and imposed challans worth Rs. 737,500/- while 553 parents or owners of vehicle were fined and challans of Rs. 553,000/- were imposed for permitting the under-age to drive.

Moreover, 1417 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.