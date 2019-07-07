UrduPoint.com
Over 1400 Volunteers Applies For ICTA Task Force

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) received over 1400 applications by the city dwellers for inclusion in Volunteer Task Force.

The initiative was started to enhance liaison between the district administration and the residents of Federal capital seeking their support to offer better community service.

Talking to APP a senior official of ICTA said, over 30 applicants were shortlisted for the constitution of Steering Committee to provide guidelines to Task Force members besides suggesting initiatives which could be undertaken.

The selection of the Committee members would be based on their qualification, experience, availability, skills and profession to meet day to day affairs of the Force, he added.

Highlighting their tasks, he said, the force members would take part in electronic media shows, debates and discussions regarding public interests.

The members would be tasked with responsibility of engaging community through public relations and social networking as well as to mobilize the students in academic institutions, would also be made their responsibility, the official remarked.

The proposed areas for the working of volunteers was parks and recreation, youth and social services, education, environment/recycling, community and economic development, public health, safety and many others, he maintained.

He said a volunteer manager would be deputed by ICTA who would be overall responsible for ensuring effective implementation and success of the volunteers.

In order to ensure availability with required skills, campus ambassadors would be deployed at major educational institutions which would act as an advocate of ICTA, their respective institutes propagating the activities for the administration and its attached departments, he added.

Besides, Interest Based Groups would be created to supervise the campaigns launched by the Task Force, while each group would comprise of one Steering Committee Member, one Campus Ambassador and volunteers interested in the activities of respective group.

Multiple Interest Based Groups would also be created for the different areas of the federal capital as per need.

