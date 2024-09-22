Over 14,000 candidates appear in MDCAT in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) organized by University of Health Sciences was held here as over 14,000 candidates appeared in the exam.

Test focal person for Multan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif said that the examination centres were set up at four educational institutions for the test including Institute of Southern Punjab, University of Science and Technology, Women's University Katchery Road and Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University.

He said that special arrangements for security and parking were ensured at the centres.

He added that no untoward incident had occurred during the test.

He stated that proper sitting arrangements were made for parents, while all facilities were provided to students at the examination centers.