Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) More than 14,000 employee profiles have been digitized through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to maintain accurate information of Livestock Department employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Wednesday.

It was informed in the meeting that transfer and posting notifications have been issued to more than 7,000 employees under the HRMS system so far.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the data of livestock employees has been secured through the Human Resource Management Information System, through which the human resource affairs of the staff can be carried out in an efficient manner.