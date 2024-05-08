Over 14,000 Livestock Department Employees’ Profiles Digitized
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) More than 14,000 employee profiles have been digitized through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to maintain accurate information of Livestock Department employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Wednesday.
It was informed in the meeting that transfer and posting notifications have been issued to more than 7,000 employees under the HRMS system so far.
In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the data of livestock employees has been secured through the Human Resource Management Information System, through which the human resource affairs of the staff can be carried out in an efficient manner.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed9 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested9 minutes ago
-
Cop among seven accused arrested in two gang rape cases10 minutes ago
-
CM's directive prompts relocation of mother and children to welfare center19 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of state of art lab for gemstone certification20 minutes ago
-
Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension29 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder29 minutes ago
-
HEC launches Pre-Service faculty training programme in Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed39 minutes ago
-
May 9 tragedy: Time to forge unity against inimical forces; award exemplary punishment to attackers39 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to avoid burning residue of wheat crops39 minutes ago
-
PASSCO to purchase 2 lac bags wheat in Mian Channu39 minutes ago