Over 14,000 Police Officials, Employees To Perform Duty Across Region During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The local police of Multan on Friday released security plan for Muharram as more than 14,000 police officers and employees would perform duty across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The local police of Multan on Friday released security plan for Muharram as more than 14,000 police officers and employees would perform duty across the region.

The security plan of Muharram Ul-Haram has been issued for Multan Region including Multan Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran under the directions of Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

Over 14,000 police officers and employees and volunteers will perform security duties. Exactly 910 processions and 3182 majalis will be held across the region.

10532 for the security of the processions while 4414 police officers and volunteers have been deployed for the security of the majalis.

The monitoring of sensitive and important processions and majalis would be made through 109 walk-through gates, 1065 metal detectors and 1090 CCTV cameras.

The control room has also been established in regional police office where monitoring of processions and majalis will be done.

The purpose of these security arrangements is to keep the law and order situation under control during Muharram.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO said that islam teaches us the lesson of unity and tolerance.

He urged the Ulema to keep united and void provocative speeches so that the atmosphere of fraternity and brotherhood could be maintained.

He pledged that the atmosphere of law and order will be ideal across the region during Muharram.

