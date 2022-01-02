UrduPoint.com

Over 14,000 Power pilferers nabbed In Current Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 14,146 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current fiscal year 2021-22, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

           MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places  in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 21 million electricity units.           A sum of over Rs 374.8 million fine was imposed while FIRs were also got registered against 5325 power pilferers.

The company have also recovered Rs 199 million from 7984 power pilferers from July 1 to December 31,2021, spokesman concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

