Over 14,000 registration certificates issued: PMDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The present body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has issued more than 14,000 registration certificates to the medical graduates.

According to an official of PMDC, the council has been working efficiently and diligently to cover the backlog despite the current situation of Covid -19.

He said up till now, approximately 281 cases of experience have been disposed off.

He added that up till now PM&DC has received 233 cases of faculty registration from which 193 have been disposed off. Almost 209 objections of cases have been sent back to doctors for rectification.

He said that almost 4,000 verifications ( local and international) have been done on an urgent basis so that the cases could be disposed of as soon as possible. He said that directions have been issued to all the sections to work and finish the pending backlog.