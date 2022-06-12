Over 14014 challan tickets issued to vehicles over wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued tickets to 14014 vehicles and motorcycles during a crackdown against wrong parking and creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic during the last month.

According to CTP spokesman, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding that the banners had also been displayed for creating awareness in this regard at important city roads.

The Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Airport road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also present to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.