Over 142,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Over 142,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The number of pilgrims of various nationalities who have arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals has reached 142,588, coming through air and land ports as well as the Haramain High-Speed Railway.

A total of 17,258 pilgrims arrived in Madinah, with 15,159 arriving at the Hijra Station through 395 flights, according to Hajj and Visit Committee statistics, SPA reported on Thursday.

As for those travelling by land, the Pilgrim Center received 302 pilgrims on seven trips on the same day, while the Haramain High-Speed Railway station received 1,797 pilgrims on 395 trips.

Regarding departures, the statistics indicated that 36,963 pilgrims have left for their countries, leading the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah until Wednesday from various nationalities to reach 105,617.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah has reached 35%, while 56,894 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

