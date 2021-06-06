UrduPoint.com
Over 1428 Accused Arrested In Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1428 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Police recovered 194.274 kg of hashish and 4.538kg of ice and 94 grams of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 146 different types of illegal arms and ammunition including two hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, said a spokesperson to Karachi Police here on Sunday.

As many as three encounters took place in city during the week in which an accused was killed while four other accused of dacoity were arrested.

Police also recovered four snatched or stolen motorcycles and four pistols from the accused arrested which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 67 snatched/stolen motorcycles were also recovered by the police.

