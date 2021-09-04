Over 1.42m people vaccinated in Sialkot- Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that 1,426,640 [1.426 million] people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Sialkot district so far

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that 1,426,640 [1.426 million] people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Sialkot district so far.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the population of Sialkot district was around 1.8 million and "we are trying to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination at the earliest.

Usman Dar said coronavirus cases were increasing in the country and it was decided in the District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting that all indoor and outdoor activities would be banned in Sialkot.

He said that strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs [standard operating procedures] should be ensured and instructions had been issued to the deputy commissioner in this regard.

Dar appealed to the people of Sialkot to follow the coronavirus SOPs. He said that people should vaccinate themselves without any delay because it is impossible to control this disease without vaccination.

Dar said the District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani had taken good initiative and established Anti-women Harassment Cell.

In the last one month, many cases had been highlighted on the media in this regard, he added.

The SAPM said a monitoring mechanism had been adopted regarding Sialkot complaints registered on Pakistan Citizen's Portal. He said those grievances would be redressed in a timely manner.

Dar said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) was being held every week to review the law and order situation in Sialkot district, development projects and other governance issues.

He said that the decisions were made in consultation with the government departments for quality of services, being provided to the public.

Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fielded educated youth and new faces in Cantonment board elections in Sialkot, and the party would clean sweep the elections.

He said all ongoing development projects in Sialkot would be completed within one year, saying that the PTI would win the 2023 election on the basis of its performance.