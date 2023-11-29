Open Menu

Over 1,47,000 Bikers Without Helmets Fined During Ongoing Year

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police issued more than 1,47,000 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.

Police spokesperson said, "Islamabad police is endeavoring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads."

Over 1,47,000 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during current year.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk while hailing the performance said, "A vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

"

As per directions he said that the Islamabad Capital Police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules irrespective of status and demonstrate patience as well as politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He further said, "Islamabad Capital Police is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public."

He appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

"The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people," the CTO maintained.

