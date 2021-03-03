Over 148,000 children to be immunized against polio in Malakand from Mar 29: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 145,000 children under the age of five in Malakand district would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the five-day vaccination campaign to be started from March 29, said Deputy Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan on Wednesday.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review arrangements for the drive, he said that 527 teams would participate in the vaccination drive across Malakand district.

He hoped that all the responsible would perform their duty with honesty and dedication in making the district polio free.

On the occasion he urged parents and stakeholders to participate in the campaign and ensure vaccination of every vulnerable child to protect them against permanent disability.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anwar ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah, representatives of health department, EPI, WHO and line departments.