UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 148,000 Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In Malakand From Mar 29: DC

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Over 148,000 children to be immunized against polio in Malakand from Mar 29: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 145,000 children under the age of five in Malakand district would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the five-day vaccination campaign to be started from March 29, said Deputy Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan on Wednesday.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review arrangements for the drive, he said that 527 teams would participate in the vaccination drive across Malakand district.

He hoped that all the responsible would perform their duty with honesty and dedication in making the district polio free.

On the occasion he urged parents and stakeholders to participate in the campaign and ensure vaccination of every vulnerable child to protect them against permanent disability.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anwar ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah, representatives of health department, EPI, WHO and line departments.

Related Topics

Polio Malakand Dargai Sohail Khan March All From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

17 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

10 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

24 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

30 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

30 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.