Over 149,000 applied for performing Hajj under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday said that over 149,330 applications had been received so far under Government Hajj Scheme.

According to a ministry spokesman, the 13 designated banks had received 149,330 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Sunday, the last day of submitting applications.

Among them 107,526 will be selected through balloting.

According to details, as many as 5,913 applications were received from Faisalabad, 30,696 intending pilgrims applied from Islamabad, 32,374 from Karachi, 26,116 from Lahore, 12,405 from Multan, 23,864 from Peshawar, 7,500 from Quetta, 1,080 from Rahim Yar Khan, 7,390 from Sialkot and 1,992 from Sukkur.

The banks had to receive Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims.