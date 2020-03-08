UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 149,000 Applied For Performing Hajj Under Govt Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Over 149,000 applied for performing Hajj under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday said that over 149,330 applications had been received so far under Government Hajj Scheme.

According to a ministry spokesman, the 13 designated banks had received 149,330 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Sunday, the last day of submitting applications.

Among them 107,526 will be selected through balloting.

According to details, as many as 5,913 applications were received from Faisalabad, 30,696 intending pilgrims applied from Islamabad, 32,374 from Karachi, 26,116 from Lahore, 12,405 from Multan, 23,864 from Peshawar, 7,500 from Quetta, 1,080 from Rahim Yar Khan, 7,390 from Sialkot and 1,992 from Sukkur.

The banks had to receive Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Hajj Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur Sialkot Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

16 minutes ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

16 minutes ago

Global Women Leaders Conference discusses strategi ..

16 minutes ago

International Women Day observed in various cities

41 minutes ago

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.