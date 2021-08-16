Over 1.49m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,493,661 [1.493 million] people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,493,661 [1.493 million] people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 1,211,790 citizens had been given the first dose, while 234,566 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 28,493 health workers were given the first dose, while 18,812 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 45,113 first doses and 30,075 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He further said that timing of the vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.