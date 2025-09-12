Over 1.4m jobseekers registered on Punjab Job Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Through the Punjab Job Centre, an online platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Labour & Human Resource Department, more than 1.4 million individuals have registered as jobseekers, while over 107,000 employers have also signed up on the platform since its launch in August 2022, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The Primary objective of the portal is to bring employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and jobseekers onto a single digital hub, enabling seamless connections and opportunities.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the platform is playing a pivotal role in providing young people with equal access to employment opportunities suited to their skills and qualifications.

“At the same time, it allows employers to connect with a reliable and trained workforce,” he added.

Furthermore, individuals from both the public and private sectors, including business owners, can easily register online through the portal. Jobseekers can also obtain a registration link by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8900 or by messaging on WhatsApp at 0310-8148900.