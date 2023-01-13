Over 1.4m kids in Faisalabad to be given polio drops, vitamin-A

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir said on Friday the health department had finalised all arrangements for a week-long anti-polio drive, starting from January 16 in the district.

He told a meeting of the district polio eradication committee, held with the deputy commissioner in the chair, that over 1.

4 million children would be administered polio drops and vitamin-A capsules.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh would inaugurate the drive at children's hospital on January 14 by administering anti-polio drops to children, he said. The deputy commissioner ordered for ensuring implementation of the micro plan and its dual monitoring.

The department has constituted 4,869 teams including 4,305 mobile, 382 fixed and 182 transit teams to achieve the target.