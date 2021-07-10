Over 1.4m students to appear in matric exams in KP: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday said that over 1.4 million students were appearing in Matric exams from eight Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education ( BISEs) Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In a statement, he said that best arrangements have been made to make the exams successful, adding by the grace of Allah Almighty, the process of teaching and examinations has started.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls and monitoring was being done through control rooms.

"To prevent plagiarism, it is forbidden to take mobile phones to the examination room", he said.

The minister said that Covid-19 SOPs should be strictly followed in examination halls.

He said that no compromise would be made on merit and transparency in examinations.

"I will not tolerate any negligence. Cheating and the accomplices in cheating, either teachers or students in the exams, will be dealt with severe punishment" , he added.