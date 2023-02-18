Over 1.4mln children given polio vaccination

Over 1.4 million children up to five years of age have been given polio vaccination during the ongoing anti-polio drive, which was formally started last Monday in the district.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Over 1.4 million children up to five years of age have been given polio vaccination during the ongoing anti-polio drive, which was formally started last Monday in the district.

This was stated in a meeting of district polio eradication committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar in the chair, here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh briefed the meeting about the campaign.

The DC directed the polio teams to get access to every child for their vaccination.