UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 15 Dead In Akbar Express Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Over 15 dead in Akbar Express train accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 15 passengers have reportedly been died and several others injured as Quetta-bound Akbar Express train struck against a goods train at Vilhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan.

Police said that according to preliminary reports, Akbar Express train coming from Lahore was on its way to Quetta when it struck against a goods train that stood on track at Vilhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan district.

As a result of the train accident, over 15 passengers were reportedly dead and dozens of others injured, police said.

The police said that four bogies of the train overturned and six others were badly damaged.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. However, several commuters were still stuck in the bogies derailed from railway track, ,adding that cutters were used to cut the body of the bogies to rescue the injured and other commuters, sources told Further information were awaited.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Dead Quetta Police Died Rahim Yar Khan From

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

10 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

10 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

10 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

10 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.