Over 15 dead in Akbar Express train accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 15 passengers have reportedly been died and several others injured as Quetta-bound Akbar Express train struck against a goods train at Vilhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan.

Police said that according to preliminary reports, Akbar Express train coming from Lahore was on its way to Quetta when it struck against a goods train that stood on track at Vilhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan district.

As a result of the train accident, over 15 passengers were reportedly dead and dozens of others injured, police said.

The police said that four bogies of the train overturned and six others were badly damaged.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. However, several commuters were still stuck in the bogies derailed from railway track, ,adding that cutters were used to cut the body of the bogies to rescue the injured and other commuters, sources told Further information were awaited.