UrduPoint.com

Over 1.5 Mln Children Being Immunized Against Measles

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Over 1.5 mln children being immunized against measles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 1.5 million children, between six months to 59 months of age would be vaccinated against measles during a week-long drive launched in ten districts of the province including 42 Union Councils(UCs) of Rawalpindi district here on Monday.

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said this while inaugurating the "Health Fair" and measles immunization campaign by vaccinating children here at Eden Marque IJP road.

During the special campaign, Dr Jamal said that besides measles immunization, Polio and Vitamin A drops were also being administered to children in 147 union councils of ten districts of Punjab which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

He informed that children were being vaccinated against measles and rubella in 80 Union Councils of Lahore city, 12 in Jhang, three in Hafizabad, two each in Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur and Toba Tek Singh, while one each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

The minister added that 52 UC supervisors, 354 skilled workers, 354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizes were also visiting 42 UCs of the Rawalpindi district including 19 union councils of the city,8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and 10 UCs of Rawalpindi rural.

He said that at the request of the Government of Punjab, the World Health Organization was providing technical and operational support for the special campaign.

Dr Jamal said that the government was providing free vaccines against 12 deadly diseases to children under two years of age while parents who do not administer timely immunizations to their children's putting their lives at risk.

He urged the parents to must complete the immunization of their children in time.

While inaugurating the Health Fair, Dr Jamal said that the aim of the health fair was to provide maternal, child health, and family planning services to the underprivileged sections of society.

Apart from mother and child health and family planning counters, electronic medical records, nutrition screening, ultrasound and mental health clinics had also been set up at the fair.

The health minister said that provision of health facilities was the priority of the caretaker government, and added that a healthy mother and child were essential for a healthy society.

Related Topics

Lahore World Polio Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Kasur Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nasir Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Narowal Toba Tek Singh Taxila Israeli New Sheqel Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

6 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

41 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.