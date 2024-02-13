Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive

A week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive will start in the district from February 26 and continue till March 3

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive will start in the district from February 26 and continue till March 3.

During the campaign, 4,869 teams including fixed, transit and mobile will administer anti-polio drops to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age.

The polio staff will go door to door to vaccinate children against crippling disease apart from bus stands, hospitals, public places, railway stations, private transport stands etc.

In order to review the arrangements, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr.

Shahab Aslam. He directed that all available resources should be used to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the district hundred percent successful and it should be implemented according to the micro-plan.

He clarified that every round of polio has much importance, so the relevant staff should fulfill their responsibilities properly. CEO health Dr Asfand Yar briefed the meeting about arrangements for the campaign.