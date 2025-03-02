Over 1.5 Mln Profiteers Fined In City On 1st Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration has taken strict measures to prevent profiteering during holy month of Ramadan.
All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were instructed to monitor prices and take action against those violating official price controls. On the first day of Ramadan, a total of Rs 15 lac 86 thousand fine was imposed on profiteers, 14 individuals were arrested and 18 shops were sealed.
According to details, in the South District Rs 6 lakh 92 thousands were fined while in East District Rs 4 lac 71 thousands, in Korangi District Rs 2 lac 96 thousands, in Central District Rs 19,000, in Keamari District Rs 28,000 and in West District Rs 80,000 were fined.
Additionally, 6 profiteers were arrested in Keamari district and 8 in Korangi, District while 15 shops were sealed in Korangi and 3 in West District.
The Commissioner has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramadan.
The administration will take strict action against profiteers, and citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room at 021-99205634 and 021-99203443.
Recent Stories
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPWB rescued 36 child beggars in February6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration ensures affordable prices at Sasta Bazaar6 minutes ago
-
Over 1.5 mln profiteers fined in city on 1st Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
AC Sukkur conducts surprise visit to monitor prices6 minutes ago
-
Provision of essential items at low rates top priority of govt: PM16 minutes ago
-
Arora distributes minority cards16 minutes ago
-
Skills Foundation School Kohat celebrates medal-winning students36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to become a strong economy in few years: Rana Sanaullah46 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs2.45m for medical expenses of cops56 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of three constables remembered56 minutes ago
-
Punjab police taking care of families of martyrs in Ramadan56 minutes ago
-
Over 1900 arrested, 1866 cases registered under Anti-Kite Flying Act56 minutes ago