UrduPoint.com

Over 1.5 Umrah Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah During This Year's Season

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Over 1.5 Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah during this year's season

The number of Umrah performers and visitors who arrived in Madinah through air, land and sea ports since the beginning of the Umrah season of this year totaled 1,542,960 Umrah performers, and 1,300,380 have left and 242,580 are still in Madinah till Monday, according to a report issued by the Agency of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the Affairs of Visit in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The number of Umrah performers and visitors who arrived in Madinah through air, land and sea ports since the beginning of the Umrah season of this year totaled 1,542,960 Umrah performers, and 1,300,380 have left and 242,580 are still in Madinah till Monday, according to a report issued by the Agency of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the Affairs of Visit in Madinah.

The statistics showed the number of the top visitors to Madinah in terms of their nationalities during this Umrah season, where Iraqi Umrah performers topped nationalities with 313,815, followed by Pakistanis with 201,003, Indonesians with 171,898, and Egyptians with 95,907 Umrah performers who visited the Prophet's Mosque and performed prayers in it, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The number of permits issued electronically to perform prayer in the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan totaled 262,781, including 116,045 permits for women, while the number of permits issued to pray at the Holy Rawdah since the beginning of the Umrah season reached 2,785,720 permits through Eatmarna application.

The statistics revealed that the follow up and inspection teams implemented 900 field visits to check on the level of services offered by Umrah companies during Ramadan, where 950,000 visitors took part in a questionnaire to measure the level of satisfaction of visitors on the level of services offered during Ramadan.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Saudi Women Prayer Mosque Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National As ..

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly session

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian L ..

Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian LNG to Jeopardize Global Econom ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry relaxes rules to facilitate Hajj pilgrims ..

Ministry relaxes rules to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roa ..

Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roads in Kahuta

2 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first semester examinations in its a ..

SU to conduct first semester examinations in its all campuses from May 23

2 minutes ago
 CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at ma ..

CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at marriage ceremonies

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.