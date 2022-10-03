Over 1,500 dengue, malaria patients provided free medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations informed that over 1,500 dengue and malaria patients were provided free medicines, diagnostic lab facilities at the medical relief camps established in flood hit areas of Telti, a village near Sehwan Sharif in Sindh province.

A spokesman of ministry on Monday while quoting Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel said that the health relief camps have been established in collaboration with directorate of health establishment border health services of Pakistan to facilitate flood hit people.

The health authorities have also launched an intensive dengue preventive spray in different villages of Sehwan Sharif. These areas were worst affected with floods. The government would not take rest until complete rehabilitation of flood victims.