over 1,500 ICT Police personnel ensure security for Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming its support for their struggle for freedom.

A public relations officer told APP that the Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the police force is ensuring foolproof security for events and rallies organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

IG Rizvi said that over 1,500 officers and personnel have been deployed for security duties to maintain peace and order during the events.

He said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Jawad Tariq is personally overseeing all security arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure environment for participants.

He said that ICT Police officers are also at the forefront in expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

