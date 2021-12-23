Over 1500 overseas Pakistanis meet Punjab Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :More than 1500 overseas Pakistanis from all over the world met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on the occasion of "Open Day for Overseas Pakistanis" here at Governor House on Thursday.

Talking to the delegations, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the doors of Governor House are open for overseas Pakistanis 24 hours a day and overseas Pakistanis are our priority and they will not be left alone.

Overseas Pakistanis from USA, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, Portugal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and different countries met with Punjab Governor and apprised him about their problems and appreciated the steps taken by him for opening the doors of Governor House for overseas Pakistanis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the role played by overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's economic development cannot be forgotten. "I have been fighting for the rights of overseas Pakistanis and the solution of their problems. Overseas Pakistanis are our priority. The doors of Governor House are also open 24 hours to solve their problems and steps are being taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis through Overseas Commission Punjab.

" Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "I myself have lived in the UK as an overseas Pakistani. I am aware of the problems and difficulties of my overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters and I assure them that as long as their problems are not resolved, I will not leave them alone. I will continue to raise my voice on every forum for their issues and practical steps will also be taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government has fulfilled its promise to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. Inshallah, the PTI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will not only solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis but will also provide them maximum relief.

Steps will also be taken to provide relief to them. "I am happy that overseas Pakistanis stand by the country and nation in every difficult time." He said "We will always stand by them."Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that no obstacle will be tolerated at any level in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis and the government will not compromise on the issues of overseas Pakistanis, he added.