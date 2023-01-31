HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Host Lions Club Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon on Tuesday said that in the two-day camp organized for free eye treatment, over 1500 people were fully examined while 450 operations were conducted.

Dr. Iqbal Haroon said this while talking to a delegation of Bhai Khan Welfare Association that called on him at Police ground where free medical camp was organized.

Dr. Memon said that by serving people we could get the pleasure of Allah in this world and in the hereafter.

Patients from the city and other parts of Sindh came in large numbers to the camp and were provided free medicines, food, glasses and accommodation, he said.

A delegation of Bhai Khan Welfare, headed by Yasin Arain, visited the camp and got information from the patients regarding the facilities provided to them.