Over 1500 Personnel To Perform Security Duties During West Indies Team's Visit

Thu 02nd December 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :More than 1500 personnel of Karachi Police Security Division including 800 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos and lady Commandos alongwith personnel from other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties during the visit of West Indies cricket team's visit to the city.

The personnel would perform duties at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points, said a news release on Wednesday.

Whereas, a specialized command & control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor law and order situation in surroundings of the stadium and shuttle service would be provided to the spectators from parking points to the stadium.

Moreover, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

The security strategy had been devised by the Security and Emergency Services Division of Karachi Police in connection with the matches to be played between Pakistan and West Indies cricket teams at National Stadium, Karachi.

The plan was devised in a meeting chaired by DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, other senior officers of Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Cricket board along with all stakeholders.

