ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad police would provide fool-proof security to Afghan president during his visit by deploying over 1500 police officers and security personnel, spokesperson of the police said Wednesday.

The Afghan president would arrive on a two-day visit to Pakistan on Thursday. Inspector General (IG) police presided over a high level meeting here to review security arrangements. The meeting took important decision regarding security of the visiting president, a press release issued.

Talking on the occasion, the IG said no laxity would be tolerated regarding the security arrangements. Security and Operation Divisions, all law enforcement agencies would remain in close contact with each other, he added.

The meeting also decided to keep high alert in red zone. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security, DIG Operations, DIG Headquarters and all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Zonal SSPs attended the meeting.