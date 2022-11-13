Over 15000 candidates appeared MDCAT held at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 15, 367 candidates took the Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) for the admission in the course of MBBS and BDS session 2022-2023 at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

The test was conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, under the strict vigilance, security, human resources, and physical arrangements provided by LUMHS.

The LUMHS is offering 350 seats of MBBS and 100 seats of BDS in addition to 100 seats for male students at Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro.

The students belonging to 13 districts including Hyderabad, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan are eligible admission in LUMHS.

The entire campus was under high-security cover to ensure the safety of the candidates.

Medical camps under the supervision of senior professors were also established to cope with any medical emergency of the candidates.

At least 10 students reportedly visited the camp.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan along with senior faculty and administrative officers visited the test center.