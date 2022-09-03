UrduPoint.com

Over 15000 Flood Affectees Provided Shelter In 39 Relief Camps: Sharjeel Memon

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 15274 flood affected people have been provided with shelter in 39 relief camps established in 6 districts of the metropolis.

He said that the flood victims were being provided with cooked food, mosquito nets and medicines.

He said that 7350 flood affectees had been provided with place in 15 relief camps of district East, 3490 affected people in 6 relief camps of district West, 466 affectees in 1 camp of district Korangi, 3175 affectees in 8 camps of district Malir, 793 affectees in 7 relief camps of district Keamari and 2 relief camps had been set up for the flood victims in district Central.

