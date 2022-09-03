UrduPoint.com

Over 15,000 Flood Victims Currently Staying At Six Relief Camps In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :More than 15,000 flood victims are currently staying at six relief camps in Karachi where they are being provided with basic food, medicine and other facilities.

In a statement issued today, the focal person said that 39 relief camps have been established in six districts where flood affectees will be provided with cooked food, water, mosquito nets and medicines.

In district East 7,350 people are staying at 15 camps while 3490 are being accommodated at six camps in district west, 3175 at eight relief camps in Malir, 793 at seven camps at district Keamari, and 466 in one camp at district Korangi," the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

At least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh's focal person for flood relief said that the provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the flood-affected people. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief camps, the focal person added.

The focal person claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. Rains and floods also caused death to over one lakh animals.

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that food, drinking water, medicines and other relief goods are being provided to affectees in the camps.

He said that there has been a huge loss to agriculture and crops over three million acres of land in the province have badly been affected.

