Over 15,000 Immunized During The EPI Campaign

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :More than 15,000 children and women were vaccinated during a week-long National Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI), which concluded in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district on April 30.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Saadat Ali Khan told APP that kids under two years of age were immunized against 12 diseases under the EPI program in all the towns of the district.

He informed that the vaccinators along with their social mobilizer jabbed the unvaccinated children in 212 Union Council, of the district as per the schedule.

Dr Saadat said that the Punjab government was actively following EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rates to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the Millennium development goal.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO said, different vaccinations against Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis were administered to children of two years of age besides those who missed it during the last two years.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district./395

