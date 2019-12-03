Over 15,000 people using 'Durust Daam, Sabzi Mandi apps: ICT Admin

(@FahadShabbir)

New tech application through inclusiveness in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) may be the harbinger for the federating units in their initiatives to curb the profiteering across the country

With the launch of 'Durust Daam' and 'Sabzi Mandi' applications, the Federal capital had taken a lead to check profiteering, setting precedents for others to initiate extensive measures to stem the price-hike.

Embracing the latest technology to control artificial price hike in the markets and Bazzars, the ICT administration had introduced two different applications, aimed at providing information to the masses about actual rates of essential commodities, besides ensuring rent-free online grocery shopping for Isoliites.

"The applications were developed in collaboration with National Information Technology board (NITB) to provide edible items to the residents at their doorsteps without charging transportation fee," an official source in ICT administration told APP on Tuesday.

The initiative had also enabled the citizens to lodge complaints with the ICT administration against the profiteers, he added.

He said the application were getting overwhelming response from the capital's residents as over 10,000 people had downloaded 'Durust Daam' (Exact Price) while more than 5,000 were using 'Sabzi Mandi' (Vegetable Market) at the moment.

The official said the department was sensitizing the masses through the applications' promotion at social media, admitting the fact that the awareness was imperative to ensure desired results.

According to the data shared by the ICT administration, its actions against profiteers had been expedited as the department visited some 266 shops per month after the launch of Durust Daam app which stood at around 200 per month, previously.

Marion Pfennings, Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad, sharing her experience with the app on her official twitter handler said she appreciated the capital administration for launching the 'Sabzi Mandi' delivery service.

Pfennings said she was very happy on receiving good quality product without paying delivery charges.

Taimoor Haider, a resident of Sector G-6 said there was a time when grocery shopping at actual prices was a herculean task. However, after the launch of these applications, a common man had heaved a sigh of relief.

Referring to previous practices of vendors in markets, he said the profiteers were allegedly displaying the duplicate rate lists, depicting their 'doctored' rates of vegetables, fruits, rice, grains, chicken etc.

Another resident of Sector G-9, Abbas Samin said the administration had done a commendable job and urged it for inclusion of monthly comparison of prices.

