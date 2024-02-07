Open Menu

Over 15000 Police Deployed In Hazara For Upcoming Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Over 15,000 police personnel including Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Canine Unit, Special Branch, CTD, Ladies Police and others Wednesday have been deployed across Hazara division for holding free fair and transparent elections.

According to the details, a total of 2862 polling stations in the region, designating 392 as highly sensitive and 982 as sensitive were established in 8 districts of the region.

To monitor security situations effectively, control rooms have been set up at both regional and district levels.

DIG Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan, emphasized about the importance of senior officers taking personal responsibility for maintaining peace and security.

The DIG said that strict enforcement of the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was paramount and strict restrictions would be imposed on the display of weapons and provocative speeches while people visiting polling stations will undergo thorough screening before entry.

