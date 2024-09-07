Open Menu

Over 150,000 'criminals' Arrested Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Over 150,000 alleged criminals have been arrested this year so far, according to a police spokesman on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Over 150,000 alleged criminals have been arrested this year so far, according to a police spokesman on Saturday.

More than 91,000 proclaimed offenders, involved in serious crimes, were arrested in Lahore and across the province. Among them were 14,513 category A offenders, and 76,866 category B offenders.

Approximately 49,000 judicial absconders were also captured, including 3,718 category A and 45,272 category B absconders. Additionally, 23,246 habitual offenders (target offenders) were arrested, including 9,914 category A and 13,332 category B offenders.

The spokesman said that 69 wanted criminals were apprehended from foreign countries and brought back to Pakistan.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the police teams on their successful operations.

